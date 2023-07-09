West Ham officials are set to meet with Italian giants Juventus on Monday to negotiate a deal for Denis Zakaria.

The Hammers are set to lose Declan Rice to Arsenal for a whopping fee of £105m. While they will be losing their best player, they will be getting a major cash injection which will boost their transfer budget.

Zakaria has been identified as a replacement of Rice and the club is reportedly working hard to get the deal done.

According to Tuttosport, the two clubs are not far apart on the fee with West Ham offering €18m while the Turin based club wanting a fee close to €23m.

The report suggests that the two clubs could reach a compromise in their meeting tomorrow.

Zakaria would be a great coup by David Moyes even if they have to pay the full asking price for him.

West Ham are expected to use the Rice cash to make several signings as they aim to bounce back from a poor Premier League campaign. Harvey Barnes is another name strongly linked with a move to the London club following Leicester City’s relegation.