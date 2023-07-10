Chelsea star will have medical this week ahead of completing transfer

Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic is reportedly set to have his medical with AC Milan in Italy this week and sign his contract ahead of a transfer to the San Siro.

The USA international has had a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge, but that now seems to be coming to an end as he closes in on finalising his move to Milan this summer.

Pulisic could still end up having a fine career, having looked a hugely promising young talent during his Borussia Dortmund days, but for one reason or another it never quite happened for him in a Chelsea shirt.

Now he’s close to leaving the club, as per Fabrizio Romano in his latest Twitter update below…

Christian Pulisic will be in Italy this week to undergo medical tests and sign in as new AC Milan player on permanent deal from Chelsea. ????? Documents already in place between clubs, Pulisic will sign contract valid until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/N7DR2CDAkj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2023

This continues the mass exodus of Chelsea players this summer, with other big names such as N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy leaving to join clubs in Saudi Arabia, while Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic have joined some of the Blues’ Premier League rivals.

Pulisic, meanwhile, could also link up with another former teammate in the form of Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Milan after he recently made the same move.