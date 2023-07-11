Barcelona are reportedly ready to let Ferran Torres leave the club in this summer’s transfer window, with plenty of interest from the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

This is according to a report from Sport, who suggest that Barca could likely allow Torres to leave the Nou Camp on loan, with clubs from England interested, along with La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A sides.

This follows the Daily Mail recently linking the former Manchester City forward as one option for Newcastle, though their priority has been to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

Even if Torres hasn’t quite been at his best for Barcelona, he could surely have an impact in this Newcastle side as they prepare for the challenge of playing in the Champions League next season.

Newcastle fans would probably agree that Barnes should be a priority after his fine form in the Premier League, but Torres is another intriguing option, and if he is available on loan then he’s a relatively low-risk deal as well.

Torres is surely going to be tempted to leave Barca after falling down the pecking order due to so much competition for places in Xavi’s side.