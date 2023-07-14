Photo: Man United’s Mason Greenwood announces the birth of his first child on Instagram

It’s been a tumultuous time in the personal and professional life of Man United’s Mason Greenwood, though things could be about to take a massive upward turn after he announced the birth of his first child.

A photo of his hand enveloping that of his girlfriend, who in turn had the baby’s hand clinging tightly to hers in the picture was released on Instagram.

More Stories / Latest News £52m signing spotted at Tyneside after completing Newcastle transfer Leeds United handed six figure windfall by FIFA Fabrizio Romano unveils Man City’s top right-back target should Kyle Walker leave

The date, 11.07.23, was followed by a heart emoji and nothing else. No words were needed to convey such a special moment and feeling.

Picture courtesy of Mason Greenwood’s official Instagram account