Tottenham would be willing to offer €40 million for South American ace

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Tottenham would be willing to offer around €40 million euros for the 26-year-old Brazilian defender.

Bremer joined last summer and he has been quite impressive for them. His performances have caught the attention of the north London club this summer.

Newly appointed manager Ange Postecoglou is looking to improve his defensive options and the Brazilian could prove to be a solid acquisition.

Bremer is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. He could form a quality partnership alongside Cristian Romero at the heart of Tottenham’s defence.

The Argentine international has been the best defender at the club and he needs a reliable partner heading into the new season.

Tottenham seemed quite vulnerable defensively the last season and they ended up conceding 63 goals in the league.

They will need to tighten up at the back in order to do well next season and get back into the Champions League. Signing a quality, central defender should be a top priority for them.

Bremer certainly has the ability to thrive in the Premier League and establish himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the country.

It will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to sanction his departure for €40 million if the offer is presented in the coming weeks.