Leeds make £12m bid to sign Chelsea midfielder

Leeds United have reportedly made a £12million transfer bid for Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu this summer.

The versatile Welshman has been sent out on loan several times in his Blues career, with a first-team spot looking a long way off for him.

A permanent departure could now make sense for Ampadu, and Leeds are working on trying to bring him to Elland Road.

LUFC got relegated last season so now need to rebuild their squad as they prepare for life in the Championship and what they hope will be a push to get promoted back to the top flight again.

Ampadu’s experience in the Premier League and also in loan spells abroad could make him a good option, and he’ll surely relish the chance to join an ambitious club where he can play more regularly.