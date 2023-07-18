Chelsea ready to explore market for potential transfer to replace injured star

Chelsea will reportedly be ready to explore the market for a potential signing in central defence this summer in case the injury to Wesley Fofana proves serious and keeps him out for a long time.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, with the reporter explaining that although there’s nothing advanced in that department right now, it could be an option for the Blues if they fear Fofana will end up being out for a lengthy period.

Chelsea signed Fofana from Leicester City last summer and this isn’t the first time he’s had some fitness issues, but there’s no doubt he’s a top player on his day and everyone at the club will be crossing their fingers that he can return as soon as possible.

Chelsea already have Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill as options at centre-back, but they could perhaps do with ensuring they have cover for Fofana if he misses several weeks or months of the season.

Colwill is another player whose future has been in some doubt, but Romano has insisted that he’s still not for sale.