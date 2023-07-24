Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus as another option to strengthen their attack.

Kudus is also wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea, but it seems Man Utd could also consider trying a move for the Ghana international as an alternative to more traditional target men like Rasmus Hojlund and Randal Kolo Muani, according to the Telegraph.

The Red Devils would do well to sign a talent like Kudus, who is a player Erik ten Hag will know from his time working with him at Ajax, but it surely won’t be easy if this ends up being a bidding war with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

United and Arsenal have the advantage of Champions League football, but Chelsea could also be a tempting project for Kudus as he looks to make the step up from Ajax.

It seems from the Telegraph’s report that MUFC prefer Hojlund, but interest in Kudus shows some degree of tactical flexibility that could also make things interesting in the season ahead.

It will be interesting to see how the Hojlund saga develops as that will surely be key, so Arsenal and Chelsea will perhaps hope that works out so they get an easier run at Kudus.