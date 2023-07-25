24-year-old star keen on a move away from Leeds this summer

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is reportedly keen on a move away from the club.

The Whites have been relegated to the Championship following that disappointing campaign and the United States international wants to play at a higher level.

He has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs recently and the 24-year-old is ready to move away from Leeds this summer as per Football Insider.

Adams is currently sidelined with an injury and it remains to be seen whether he can secure a move away from Leeds before the new season begins.

Apparently, clubs from the Bundesliga are also keeping tabs on the American International. Adams is undoubtedly one of the best players at the club and his departure will certainly weaken Leeds.

They will want you to secure promotion back to the Premier League immediately and Daniel Farke will want his best players to stay at the club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

