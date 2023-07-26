West Ham player’s latest interviews will annoy fans; he wants out of the club right now

With only two weeks to go until the opening weekend of Premier League fixtures in the 2023/24 season, one West Ham star has made his position on staying at the club perfectly clear – and it isn’t likely to win him any favours.

The Hammers are in disarray once again in a transfer window, given their incredible failure to sign anyone.

Whether David Sullivan, David Moyes or new technical director, Tim Steidten, is to blame is a moot point, but the trio do need to act quickly if they want at least one or two new faces through the door shortly.

That’s not taking into account those players that wish to leave, thereby opening up more spaces in the squad.

One player who hasn’t been backwards in coming forwards about how much he wants to leave east London is Gianluca Scamacca.

La forte volontà di un giocatore nel mercato è decisiva. È incredibile la forza e la chiarezza dei messaggi alla Roma di #Scamacca nelle ultime interviste. Ha già dato l'ok alla #Roma e senza nascondersi non vede l'ora di tornare nella Capitale. Più di così non può davvero fare pic.twitter.com/31nxgDow8Q — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 25, 2023

Sky Sports Italy journalist has tweeted concerning Scamacca’s incredible messages to Roma when being interviewed.

Essentially, the striker has been quite happy to issue a ‘come and get me’ plea to the Giallorossi, and that’s sure to annoy the club’s fans, his manager and the Hammers board.

More Stories / Latest News European giants turn down the chance to sign former Man United star Another signing in at Leeds as club reach deal in principle with experienced Premier League man Newcastle linked with £14m star who has held talks with Arsenal

Bought for £35.5m last summer from Sassuolo, per Sky Sports, a loss of form, injury and the inability to find the back of the net on regular occasions all contributed to a poor campaign from the player.

Moving back to Serie A is likely to be the best for all concerned, however, West Ham need to recoup as much of their outlay as possible if they’re to let him go at this late stage, and that’s not an easy task given their negotiating position.