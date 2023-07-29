Mason Greenwood close to knowing future footballing destination after secret Man United talks

It’s a decision that’s been more than 18 months in the making, but Mason Greenwood could soon have a definitive update on his footballing future after secret Man United talks.

The 21-year-old England star hasn’t pulled on a red shirt since being arrested for attempted rape, assault and controlling behaviour in January 2022.

He was charged but those charges were subsequently dropped, allowing him to continue with his career.

Having been suspended by Man United since the original arrest, it appears the Red Devils could be ready to make a decision in weeks as to their next move.

According to The Sun, secret talks have been held between the club and major sponsors, Adidas, appeared to have gone well.

The outlet quote a source as saying: “The initial signals from Adidas are positive. Without their blessing it would be hard to see a way back. But they have communicated his return would not necessarily be an insurmountable obstacle.

“They have certainly given the impression they would not be fiercely opposed to it.”

It would surely come as a huge relief to the player who will want to put the stress of the last 18 months firmly behind him.

United themselves will be aware of the backlash that Greenwood is likely to face from opposition fans, however, if the decision is made to keep him, the club have a duty of care towards the player moving forward.

If he’s able to get back to anywhere approaching the form he displayed before his arrest, it will be like having a new player for United, and that’s bound to be a bonus for Erik ten Hag.