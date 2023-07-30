Man United risk seeing Dean Henderson deal collapse thanks to Arsenal

Manchester United may be forced to reconsider suitors for goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims Nottingham Forest must make a decision over which shot-stopper to sign; Henderson or backup Arsenal keeper Matt Turner.

Nottingham Forest will sign only one GK this summer between Matt Turner and Dean Henderson. ??? #NFFC ?? Forest already asked Arsenal for final conditions of Turner deal — and it’d be a permanent transfer. pic.twitter.com/mkZT36woi8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

Suggestions Steve Cooper may turn his attention to Turner come at the same time the Gunners have looking to ‘accelerate talks’ to sign Brentford’s David Raya following a collapse in negotiations with Bayern Munich.

Consequently, with Mikel Arteta close to bringing in a new goalkeeper to provide Aaron Ramsdale with some much-needed competition, Forest may opt to sign Turner after learning the American is even further down his manager’s pecking order than perhaps originally thought.

As for Henderson, with the United keeper failing to convince Erik Ten Hag he is worthy of a place in his matchday starting 11, it feels like it is only a matter of time before the 26-year-old leaves Old Trafford; although a move back to Forest – the club he spent last season with on loan, is no longer as assured as it once was.