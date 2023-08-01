Manchester United are now closing in on the signing of the Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund.

According to a report from the Athletic, the Red Devils have secured an agreement with Atalanta for the 20-year-old striker. They will pay a fee in the region of €85 million including bonuses.

The player has already agreed on personal terms on a five-year contract and he is set to travel to Manchester later today in order to undergo a medical with the Premier League club.

Hojlund scored 16 goals across all competitions last season and he picked up seven assists along the way as well.

The 20-year-old has the potential to develop into a world-class forward and Manchester United certainly need to sign someone like him. He could form a quality partnership with Marcus Rashford in the attack next season. The England international had to carry the Manchester United attack all by himself last season and he will be delighted with the support from Hojlund next season.

The Denmark international is highly rated around Europe and Erik ten Hag could help him develop into a top-class player.

A move to Manchester United could accelerate his development. He will be playing alongside quality players at Old Trafford and coming up against top-class opposition in the Premier League will help him improve further.

The reported fee for the striker seems quite steep but the talented young forward has the potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons. If he can hit the ground running in the Premier League the €85 million outlay could look like a wise investment.