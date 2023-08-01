Inter Milan preparing £21.5 million offer for West Ham attacker

Inter Milan are expecting West Ham United to accept a £21.5 million offer for striker Gianluca Scamacca.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Serie A giants are edging closer to landing the Hammers’ wantaway forward.

Inter next bid for Gianluca Scamacca will be in the region of €25m and it will could include add-ons, agreement expected to be reached in the next days with West Ham ??? Scamacca has already accepted to join Inter and new round of talks has been scheduled. pic.twitter.com/MqpBQ1PMQB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

Having failed to impress since his £35.5 million transfer (Sky Sports) from Sassuolo last summer, Scamacca, 24, is set to be offloaded by David Moyes following a hugely disappointing opening campaign.

Scoring just eight goals in 27 games, in all competitions, it is clear the Italian striker has failed to settle into life in London.

Consequently, after recently teaming up with agent David Lee of CAA Stellar, a summer transfer back to Serie A was always likely for the underperforming 25-year-old.

As for Inter, while a potential deal worth just over £20 million may seem like good business, given Scamacca’s dreadful form last season, the Italian giants will be hoping the Roma-born striker can turn his career around and prove his critics wrong.