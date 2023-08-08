Man United can’t be happy with Rasmus Hojlund’s shocking injury development

Having only just been introduced to the Old Trafford faithful, it was likely a shock for Man United fans to find out that new signing, Rasmus Hojlund, wouldn’t be available for a few weeks.

It’s believed that a minor injury whilst with Atalanta was the cause and United were perfectly aware when conducting the medical to sign the 20-year-old.

However, something more serious has come to light, and it casts doubt on the decision making at the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Hojlund had to undergo an MRI scan as part of the medical process, and a stress response hotspot in his back was detected.

That’s believed to be the start of stress fractures in younger players, and if not treated quickly and properly, it could see that the Dane misses months rather than weeks of the 2023/24 campaign.

The question surely has to be asked whether United were that desperate for a striker, they were willing to buy one that definitely can’t play in the first few games and, most likely, will have to miss a few more because of this latest news.

It’s an unfortunate development for both the club and the player himself, who will surely be wanting to get started as soon as possible at his new club.

All United and Erik ten Hag can hope for at this point is that the treatment for the injury calms it down and that Hojlund is well enough to play for the club sooner rather than later.