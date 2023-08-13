Everton have been linked with a move for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Elland Road and Everton are hoping to snap him up.

According to Paul Joyce, the interest is very advanced and the Toffees will look to get the deal done soon.

Everton looking to seal a deal for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Interest very advanced. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 13, 2023

Harrison will add pace, flair and goals to the Everton attack. The Toffees looked quite mediocre going forward last season and they will look to improve in that department.

Harrison is well-settled in the Premier League and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Goodison Park.

Leeds have been relegated to the Championship and they are expected to lose a number of key players this summer. Players like Harrison will want to compete at the highest level and it is no surprise that he is keen on a move to Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old English winger did reasonably well for Leeds United last season and he scored 6 goals and picked up 16 assists across all competitions.

He is versatile enough to play on either flank and he could be an asset for Sean Dyche this season.

The player has a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2028 and it remains to be seen whether Everton can sign him for a reasonable price this summer.