Leeds United attacker Luis Sinisterra has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Leeds were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season and they are expected to lose a number of key players this summer.

Players like Sinisterra have been linked with the return to the top flight and it remains to be seen whether Leeds can hold on to them.

The Whites will want to secure promotion back to the Premier League immediately and they need their best players to stay at the club in order for that to happen.

Sinisterra is certainly a quality player whose departure will come as a massive blow to the club. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, there is a chance Sinisterra could stay at the club beyond this summer.

Jacobs claims that there is interest in the player but Leeds are hoping to hold on to some of their star players like Sinisterra at least until the January transfer window.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think there is slightly more encouraging news for Sinisterra from Leeds’ perspective. “There’ll be interest and offers, and people can still match the amount of those clauses and use them as valuation yardsticks. But Leeds hope some of their star names stay, at least, until the January window.”

Keeping the £21 million star at the club will certainly boost their chances of securing promotion to the Premier League and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.