Manchester United have confirmed Mason Greenwood will not continue his career at Old Trafford.

Following an extensive internal investigation into the forward’s off-field behaviour, which included Greater Manchester Police arresting him on suspicion of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault last year after a female made allegations on social media, Manchester United have decided against reintegrating the Englishman, despite the previous charges brought against him being dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Confirming their decision, Manchester United, as per their official website, have said: “Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Up until the damaging scandal, which has severely impacted his career, Greenwood, 21, had been an important figure for Manchester United. Not only did he come through the club’s prestigious youth academy, but after being promoted to the senior first team in 2019, the 21-year-old wasted no time in becoming one of Europe’s most highly-rated attackers.

Widely regarded as the best young, home-grown talent to come through United’s academy set up since the days of the Class of 92′, fans, regardless of their personal feelings toward the scandal, will feel immensely disappointed by the situation as a whole.

As for the player himself, judging by the club’s statement, it now seems he will embark on a new challenge at a new club. Only time will tell what club(s) are willing to offer the 21-year-old a fresh state though.