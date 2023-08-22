Some inside Chelsea disappointed and frustrated at one player sale while expensive flop is still at the club

There are reportedly some figures inside Chelsea who have been left disappointed and frustrated with the transfer of Lewis Hall to Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Hall has just been announced as a new Magpies player, moving to St James’ Park on an initial loan, but it seems this deal hasn’t gone down well with everyone inside Stamford Bridge.

According to The Athletic, the move has left some feeling of disappointment, and the feeling that Chelsea are returning to their past model of selling academy players in order to make room for expensive signings.

The report specifically says there is frustration that Hall has left while another left-back, Marc Cucurella, has stayed, despite his poor form since his big move from Brighton last year.

Hall could surely have been a better option in that position for Chelsea, but it seems the club want to keep protecting their investment in Cucurella, even if there’s little sign he’s really good enough.

It will certainly be interesting to now see how Hall develops at St James’ Park, but it looks like a deal that could come back to haunt Chelsea.