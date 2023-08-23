Tottenham star could now stay despite being linked with a move away all summer

Former Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris could now potentially stay at the North London club despite having been linked with a move away all summer.

The 36-year-old has one year remaining on his current Spurs deal and according to RMC’s Fabrice Hawkins, the French goalkeeper has rejected the chance to join Serie A side Lazio.

The reporter goes on to say that Lloris is still open to offers from potential new clubs but has not ruled out the possibility of staying at Tottenham for the final year of his contract if the right team doesn’t come along.

? Hugo Lloris has rejected the chance to join Lazio. ??? He is still open to offers but has not ruled out the possibility of staying at Tottenham. ? (Source: @FabriceHawkins) pic.twitter.com/fHm3oh7Rei — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 23, 2023

Lloris was stripped of the Spurs captaincy by Ange Postecglou ahead of the new season as the Tottenham boss clearly expected the goalkeeper to leave. The 36-year-old has been replaced by Guglielmo Vicario as the North London club’s number one goalkeeper and it is hard to see that changing anytime soon.

The French star doesn’t have an exciting future at Tottenham if he stays, therefore, it is best that he tries to find a new club before the transfer window shuts.