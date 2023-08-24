Exciting South American talent could be West Ham bound after bid accepted

How quickly things can change at West Ham United. No sooner did it seem like the Hammers weren’t going to sign anyone this summer, than David Moyes is picking up player after player to strengthen his squad.

Far from panic buying, the East London outfit have been diligent and considered in their purchasing, and all of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos are a relative upgrade on what the manager already had in situ.

According to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, they’re almost over the line too in the chase for Ajax star, Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham are really close to complete Mohammed Kudus deal with Ajax after sending new formal bid tonight ????? #WHUFC Final details being discussed but West Ham feel 90% of deal is completed — same also on player side. New bid close to €45m package with sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/kB3vUAOIu6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023

Given how long it took the Hammers to get going in the transfer market this summer – they hadn’t made any signings until the week of the first game of the 2023/24 Premier League season – they’ve done some remarkable business since then.

Now they’re being linked with a move to sign Atletico Nacional player, Jhon Solis.

Caracol report that Solis’ club have accepted a bid for the player believed to be in the region of $5m/£4m, however, with Brighton and Hove Albion also credited with an interest, it isn’t clear which of the two English top-flight sides could strike gold with the 18-year-old.

Both can offer Europa League football to the player this season, with the Hammers’ foray into the competition coming as a result of their epic Conference League win last season.