Newcastle United have been linked with a potential January move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Despite being long-time admirers of the former Leeds United star, Newcastle United failed to follow their interest up with a formal approach during the summer transfer window.

However, according to a recent report from iNews, failure to see his game time improve under Pep Guardiola could force the 27-year-old to consider his options ahead of the January transfer window.

Although currently preferring to stay at the Etihad and fight for his place, after failing to start a single Premier League game so far this season, Phillips remains hugely out of favour, and with Eddie Howe in need of more high-profile additions, as he looks to build a team capable of competing on multiple fronts, including the UEFA Champions League, a winter move for Man City’s number four could benefit all parties.

Not only that but with Guardiola keen to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, who is expected to cost around £150 million, and play him alongside Erling Haaland, Phillips could be the player sacrificed in order for last season’s treble-winners to balance their books.

During what has been a disappointing first 12 months at the Etihad, Phillips, who still has five years left on his deal, has failed to register a single goal or assist in just 22 appearances across all competitions.