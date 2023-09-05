Newcastle United potential January destination for 27-year-old Man City midfielder

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have been linked with a potential January move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Despite being long-time admirers of the former Leeds United star, Newcastle United failed to follow their interest up with a formal approach during the summer transfer window.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds were open to offload midfielder on deadline day
Unai Emery has a problem with four players including Pau Torres
Exclusive: Ten Hag blocked Man United star’s sale despite transfer interest from PL duo, says expert

However, according to a recent report from iNews, failure to see his game time improve under Pep Guardiola could force the 27-year-old to consider his options ahead of the January transfer window.

Although currently preferring to stay at the Etihad and fight for his place, after failing to start a single Premier League game so far this season, Phillips remains hugely out of favour, and with Eddie Howe in need of more high-profile additions, as he looks to build a team capable of competing on multiple fronts, including the UEFA Champions League, a winter move for Man City’s number four could benefit all parties.

Not only that but with Guardiola keen to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, who is expected to cost around £150 million, and play him alongside Erling Haaland, Phillips could be the player sacrificed in order for last season’s treble-winners to balance their books.

During what has been a disappointing first 12 months at the Etihad, Phillips, who still has five years left on his deal, has failed to register a single goal or assist in just 22 appearances across all competitions.

More Stories Kalvin Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.