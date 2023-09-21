Former club looking to sign 22-year-old Tottenham ace on loan in January

Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 22-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the North London club and he needs to move on in search of first-team action.

A report from Fichajes claims that Valencia and Real Sociedad are keeping tabs on his situation, and they could look to make a move in January. Apparently, the two clubs could look to sign the player on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Gil has struggled to make his mark at Tottenham since joining the club and returning to Spain would be ideal for him. He has not been able to adapt to the Premier League and it makes sense for Tottenham to cash in on him.

There is no doubt that the 22-year-old is a talented young player with a bright future ahead of him, and he could be a useful option for clubs like Real Sociedad and Valencia. He has already played for Valencia in the past, and the opportunity to return to the Spanish club could be an exciting option for him.

Bryan Gil in action
He will look to get his career back on track with regular football and the two Spanish clubs could prove to be ideal destinations for him. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to weaken their squad during the January transfer window.

They will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification this season and Ange Postecoglou might demand a replacement before sanctioning his departure.

