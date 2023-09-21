Newcastle United put up a decent performance against AC Milan in their Champions League opener earlier this week.

The Premier League side managed to grind out a goalless draw away to the Italian club and Eddie Howe will have plenty of positives to focus on.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope produced an outstanding display in goal, producing a number of important saves during the game. Apparently, the England international pulled off eight crucial saves to deny the AC Milan attackers.

Pope has been quite impressive for Newcastle since his £10 million move to the club, and he showcased its quality in the Champions League earlier this week.

Newcastle will be hoping to build on their impressive performance away to Milan and do well in the European competition this season.

Meanwhile, former Premier League defender Micah Richards has now heaped praise on the Newcastle goalkeeper for his commanding presence and crucial performance when his team needed him the most.