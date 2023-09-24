Bundesliga giants set to rival Chelsea for Arsenal star

Arsenal head into the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon in as good form as any other side in the Premier League.

With the possible exception of Man City who just keep churning out the wins, the Gunners are arguably playing the best football, and that’s testament to Mikel Arteta’s influence on his emerging squad.

Though they were well beaten into second place by Pep Guardiola’s side in the end last season, they’ve already got the bit between their teeth once more, and you get the feeling that City aren’t going to have it all their own way again.

All of Arteta’s buys across the summer were well thought out and in Declan Rice’s case particularly, the club have got themselves a true leader for the best years of his playing career.

One player that might be looking to extricate himself from the club, however, is Aaron Ramsdale.

Despite appearing to toe the party line in various media interviews, being pushed aside in order for David Raya to be allowed a run in the team can’t have been an easy decision to accept.

The Daily Mail report that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the situation and it’s possible that they may be willing to swoop if they’re given any encouragement that the player sees his future away from the Emirates Stadium.