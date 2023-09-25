Sheffield man claims it was unacceptable what Newcastle did in 8-0 win

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has slammed the unacceptable way his players allowed Newcastle to out-run them in yesterday’s 8-0 demolition at Bramall Lane.

Eddie Howe’s men were on fire as they put eight past the Blades, giving them one of their finest performances of the Premier League era.

But for Sheffield United it was a miserable evening and their manager was understandably critical of his players afterwards.

“The first half we had to change the way we wanted to play, set up a bit differently,” said the 46-year-old. “We went in 3-0 down and that was purely down to our organisation.

“We made changes at half time to chase the game and regardless of mistakes, mistakes lead to goals. The things we have to put right are the bits off the ball.

“We understand the league we are in, we’ve lost three points regardless but as long as learn from the nature of the defeat and what went wrong then all we have lost is three points.