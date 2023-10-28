Sheffield United have officially had the worst start to a season in Premier League history.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side got thumped 5-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon despite Mikel Arteta making a number of significant changes to his squad.

This confirmed the Blades as the worst team in the Premier League ever after 10 games, they have only amassed one point.

The 5-0 defeat to the Gunners hasn’t even been their worst loss so far, they were thrashed 8-0 by Newcastle just a few weeks ago.

However, although they sit at the bottom with one point, fans may feel like they were hard done by in some of their games.

They put up a good fight against Manchester City, conceded two injury-time goals to Tottenham and had an almost identical situation occur against Manchester United.

Only one other team in the history of the league had one point or fewer after ten games, the Sheffield United side of 2020/21.

They finished bottom of the table that season, 16 points off safety.