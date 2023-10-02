Leeds United midfielder Mark Roca joined Real Betis during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old completed a loan move to the Spanish club after Leeds were relegated to the Championship.

The former La Liga midfielder wanted to play at a high level and the opportunity to move to Real Betis proved hard to turn down for him.

Roca is certainly too good for the Championship and he seems to be enjoying his time in Spain. In an interview after the game against Valencia, the Leeds United man has now revealed that he is enjoying his time in Spain and he has big aspirations along with his teammates for Real Betis this season.

“[I’m] very happy. I’m having a good time, I’m enjoying it [at Real Betis],” he said. “We like to dream big, but we know that we have to stay with our feet on the ground. The season is very long and demanding.”

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have had a mediocre start to the current campaign but Roca believes that the season is long and demanding. The Spanish giants will now look to focus on improving their results on the pitch. The player has joined Betis on loan and it will be interesting to see if Leeds decide to sell him permanently at the end of the season.