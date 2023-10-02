Arsenal linked with a move for 23-year-old Premier League attacker

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Portuguese winger Pedro Neto.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Gunners have a strong interest in the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger and they are looking to make a move for the 23-year-old.

The player has a contract with Wolves until the summer of 2027 and he is likely to cost a premium. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to pay big money for him. Neto has had an impressive start to the Premier League campaign and he has picked up four assists in the league so far.

Meanwhile, only Bukayo Saka has created more goalscoring opportunities than him in the league.

The 23-year-old will certainly want to take the next step in his career and joining a big club like Arsenal will be an attractive option for him. It remains to be seen whether Wolves are prepared to sanction his departure midway through the campaign.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his Daily briefing with CaughtOffside: “Pedro Neto is having a fantastic season, he’s really performing at a super level recently and in particular against Manchester City this weekend, so what’s his situation?

Of course, he’s a Wolves player and we need to respect that and to allow them to enjoy this incredible talent, but, at the same time, there is the feeling that in 2024 we will see important clubs coming in for Neto. There’s no clarity at all on the price tag now, also because in the summer for Wolves it was not even a topic to sell Pedro Neto, he was untouchable. “Arsenal have been tracking the player, they know the player very well, and they wanted him last year, but there are also other clubs keeping an eye on the situation. Many clubs are considering Neto as a target and they know he’s a very good player, though I can’t name these clubs as of now. But as I said, in 2024 Neto’s situation could be one to watch.”

Arsenal will want to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit. Neto is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he could be a useful member of the first team. Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate his squad due to the lack of options and the arrival of the Portuguese international will give him more depth.

The 23-year-old is already well-settled in the Premier League and he will look to make an immediate impact at Arsenal if the transfer goes through.