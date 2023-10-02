Winger that Leeds United sold for less than £10m has turned into a prolific goalscorer

Leeds United may be regretting their decision to sell Jack Clarke back in 2019.

Although the winger immediately ended up back at Elland Road on loan from Tottenham, whom he joined for just £8.5 million, Clarke, 22, failed to continue in Yorkshire and later moved to Sunderland on a permanent deal.

However, despite failing to impress during his breakthrough at Leeds, the 22-year-old has since proven some of his critics wrong.

Scoring seven Championship goals in just the first nine games of the season, Sunderland’s Clarke is the division’s joint-top scorer along with Southampton’s Adam Armstrong.