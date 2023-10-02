Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could reportedly be facing a ban after he controversially posted on social media about Tottenham playing with 12 men in their game at the weekend.

This is a clear dig at the referee and accusations of bias are bound to be taken very seriously, so it remains to be seen if Mac Allister could now be set to miss a long run of games for the Reds.

The Argentina international played for Liverpool in their 2-1 defeat at Spurs, with Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal the biggest talking point.

However, Liverpool also had to play with nine men after red cards for both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mac Allister’s frustration is understandable, but there’s also surely no way he’s going to get away with accusing referee Simon Hooper of acting against his club.