Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could reportedly be facing a ban after he controversially posted on social media about Tottenham playing with 12 men in their game at the weekend.
This is a clear dig at the referee and accusations of bias are bound to be taken very seriously, so it remains to be seen if Mac Allister could now be set to miss a long run of games for the Reds.
The Argentina international played for Liverpool in their 2-1 defeat at Spurs, with Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal the biggest talking point.
However, Liverpool also had to play with nine men after red cards for both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Mac Allister’s frustration is understandable, but there’s also surely no way he’s going to get away with accusing referee Simon Hooper of acting against his club.
This is getting very messy. We all understand that people make mistakes, not a problem. With that we need to understand that people don’t always react in the way we want.
There is no mistaking the whole group of officials were terrible. The offside, the none contact yellow, the Spurs player gesturing for a yellow card to be brandished which should have seen him receive a second yellow, and playing over the 95 minutes suggested.
As a player I would feel cheated, that said suggesting the refs are cheats is wrong.
The FA need to understand they are to blame here, and the pathetic apology had no value. Personally, I’d wipe the slate clear, send a clear message that some things are not acceptable, but more importantly, I’d get my ship in order.