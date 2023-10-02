West Ham first team player feels let down by David Moyes

Said Benrahma reportedly feels let down by a lack of regular playing time by West Ham United manager David Moyes.

According to Dean Jones, speaking to Give Me Sport, this has been a frequent problem with Benrahma in his time at the London Stadium.

“Well, it’s a problem that Said Benrahma has again and again, and he’s having to control his own feelings and not lash out when he probably feels like he should be in the team,” Jones said.

“And he’s also having to stay calm so that when he gets the opportunities, he actually makes the most of them.

“Obviously, he’s going to be feeling down whenever he is nudged down the pecking order at West Ham, but it seems to be the story of his life at West Ham, and he’s dealt with it again and again, and he just has to keep on bouncing back and proving that he deserves more game time.”