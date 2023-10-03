Man United team news: Hannibal starts and Antony makes the bench against Galatasaray

Erik ten Hag will know that nothing less than a win for his Man United side against Galatasaray in the Champions League will do.

Underwhelming in the league thus far, the Red Devils could do their confidence the world of good with a decent showing and ideally a few goals against the Turkish giants.

With a difficult Premier League game ahead against a swashbuckling and attack-minded Brentford at the weekend, the Dutchman has picked a strong starting XI but with enough experience to come off the bench later in the game if required.

Andre Onana starts in goal as always, whilst Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot and Sofyan Amrabat can be expected to make up a makeshift back four.

Hannibal Mejbri gets the chance to stake a claim in midfield for more permanent employment, and he’ll play alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro whilst Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund complete the XI.

Antony makes the bench and will surely play a part if things aren’t going as ten Hag and the Old Trafford faithful expect, ditto the exciting and unpredictable Alejandro Garnacho.

Given their loss to Bayern Munich in the opening match, another defeat for the Red Devils can’t be contemplated, and to that end, a pure attacking performance is required.