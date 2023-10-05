Video: West Ham pegged back by rejuvenated Freiburg

West Ham had been cruising during the first half of their Europa League tie in Freiburg, but they were quickly undone at the beginning of the second 45.

Lukasz Fabianski will feel a little hard done by, given that he had already made two stops before the ball fell to Roland Sallai who made no mistake.

The Bundesliga side are expected to be the Hammers toughest opponents in the group stage of the tournament, so a win for either side arguably hands them control of the group at this early stage.

Two good stops from Lukasz Fabianski but third time's a charm for Freiburg! The German side equalise against West Ham… ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/FQZXoxlX8o — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2023

Third time's the charm. ? Freiburg find the net on the third time of asking! pic.twitter.com/ZSHn5pKefs — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo