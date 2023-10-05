Video: West Ham pegged back by rejuvenated Freiburg

West Ham had been cruising during the first half of their Europa League tie in Freiburg, but they were quickly undone at the beginning of the second 45.

Lukasz Fabianski will feel a little hard done by, given that he had already made two stops before the ball fell to Roland Sallai who made no mistake.

The Bundesliga side are expected to be the Hammers toughest opponents in the group stage of the tournament, so a win for either side arguably hands them control of the group at this early stage.

