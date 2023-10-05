West Ham line up move for Portugal forward but he prefers Tottenham

West Ham United face major competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Al Ittihad winger Jota.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Portuguese attacker is in high demand following his disappointing transfer to the Middle East earlier in the summer.

According to a recent report from 90min, the Hammers are not alone in their admiration for the 24-year-old, who left Celtic for around £25 million just two months ago.

Although Brentford, Everton, Fulham and Celtic are also credited with rating the winger, it is West Ham and Spurs who are thought to be leading the race for the talented winger.

Spurs hold the advantage though. Not only are the Lilywhites one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, but they’re also managed by Jota’s former manager and the man responsible for his rise in the game; Ange Postecoglou.

