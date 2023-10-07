Burnley 1 – 4 Chelsea: Nicolas Jackson adds Chelsea’s fourth (video)

Chelsea are cruising against Burnley.

Despite travelling away to play the Clarets at Turf Moor, as well as falling behind after an early goal from Wilson Odobert, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have done themselves proud the longer the game has gone on.

Amee Al-Dakhil dragged his opponents level after the defender scored an unfortunate own-goal before Cole Palmer put the Londoners 2-1 up from the penalty spot.

Raheem Sterling then made it 3-1 with a clinical finish before the England international teamed up with Palmer to put it on a plate for striker Nicolas Jackson.

