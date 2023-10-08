Mohammed Kudus has scored a vital equaliser for West Ham United.

The summer-signing, who arrived from Ajax, was introduced by David Moyes as a late second-half substitute, and what a decision that has turned out to be.

Trailing 2-1 following a quick-fire five-minute brace from Alexander Isak, West Ham needed a late lift, and the Ghanaian did not disappoint.

Scoring his first goal for the club with just a few minutes left to play, Kudus unleashed an excellent shot from just outside the Magpies’ area which left Nick Pope with no chance.

Pictures via +Foot Direct.