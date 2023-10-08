Newcastle United are looking to improve their defensive options in the coming months.

A report from Fichajes claims that they have identified the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as a potential target. The 23-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League with the Eagles and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle.

The Magpies had one of the best defensive units in the season, but they have looked vulnerable at the back so far. They could certainly use defensive reinforcements and signing a talented young partner for Sven Botman should be a top priority for them.

The likes of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in their twilight years and Guehi would be the ideal acquisition for them. The 23-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League and he will look to take the next step in his development. A move to Newcastle United would be a step up in his career and he is likely to be excited to join the club.

Newcastle will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and they have an ambitious project. They have the finances to sign the best players in the world and Guehi will fancy his chances of competing for major trophies in the coming seasons with a move to St. James’ Park.

Furthermore, competing at the highest level with Newcastle would help him cement his place in the England starting lineup as well. The 23-year-old is highly rated in the Premier League and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. Crystal Palace will demand a premium for their prized prospect and remains to be seen whether Newcastle can finalise an agreement in the coming months.