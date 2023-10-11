Liverpool have an interest in Wolves winger Pedro Neto, according to Reds writer and expert Neil Jones in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The Portugal international has long been regarded as a top young talent with a big future, and he’s really catching the eye in the Premier League so far this season, putting some recent injury problems behind him and performing with more consistency.

Liverpool have signed a number of attacking players in the last couple of years, doing well to replace departing stars like Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino with the likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, but there could soon be room for someone like Neto as well.

Mohamed Salah is not getting any younger and there has been the feeling that transfer interest from Saudi Arabia could continue to be an issue for Liverpool.

Could Neto be an ideal replacement for Salah? It seems Jones is a fan of the player, and he’s also aware that figures at Anfield feel the same.

“I’m not surprised to see Pedro Neto’s name being linked with top clubs, given the way he’s started the Premier League season,” Jones said.

“The Wolves man has always been a huge talent, one admired by just about every big side including Liverpool, but injuries have set him back significantly in recent years.

“Now he’s back fit, we are seeing what he can do, and the pace and threat he brings, plus the room for development he has at 23, mark him out as someone who can definitely take the next step by moving to a Champions League club.

“Whether that’s Liverpool – they still need to get back to the Champions League, by the way! – remains to be seen. I know that Neto has admirers at Anfield, and that his versatility and skillset would be well-suited to a Jurgen Klopp side. But then the same could be said, I believe, for a Mikel Arteta side or a Pep Guardiola side. I believe he is of that level, potentially.

“The first aim for him, though, must be to stay fit and to turn this purple patch into something more sustainable. He still needs to improve his numbers, particularly in terms of goal-scoring, if he is to put himself in that top bracket of attackers. But he is making waves at Wolves right now, and if he continues to do so then we can expect him to move on to bigger and better things next season.

“With reasons to think that the Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia stories might not be going away in 2024, Neto could definitely be one to watch.”

Neto has also notably been linked as a long-term target for Arsenal, and the fact that they have Champions League football and currently look closer to challenging Manchester City for the title could be key in determining who Neto chooses for his next club.