Man United ace admits he is keen on playing alongside Bruno Guimaraes

As the fulcrum of the Newcastle United team, it’s no wonder that players from other teams are showing their respect to Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian fan favourite has been sensational since signing for Eddie Howe and has recently put pen top paper on a new five-year deal to keep him at the club until 2028.

Although there’s a £100m release clause, which would be achievable for the most elite teams in Europe or those in the Saudi Pro League, it would be difficult to see any club paying that amount at this stage.

The question that Guimaraes should actually be asking himself in any event is why he would want to play his football anywhere else at present.

Howe’s squad are really coming into their own in 2023/24, and their Champions League destruction of Paris Saint-Germain, as well as their 8-0 away win at Sheffield United, merely hints at what they’re capable of when they’re on song.

One player that can’t wait to play alongside Bruno is Man United star, Casemiro, with both players selected for the Brazilian national team for this round of internationals.

“Recently, Bruno is a player who has been doing an exceptional job at Newcastle,” he said to OGOL (h/t Shields Gazette).

“With every workout and every game I’m more comfortable with him. He is a great player, who has been demonstrating this in the most difficult competition in the world.

“It’s not up to me to determine who I’m going to play with, but of course, when you play longer with a player, you have a greater adaptation.”

At 31 years of age, the former Real Madrid stalwart has probably got one more World Cup left in him, and it sounds as if he’d love to partner up with Bruno for his last international hurrahs.