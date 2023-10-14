West Ham have already made a decision on the future of Vladimir Coufal

Ever since he arrived at West Ham United, Vladimir Coufal has been a fan favourite, something the official club website even noted when paying tribute to him achieving a century of games for the club.

The east London faithful like nothing more than seeing their players give 100 percent every week, and Coufal can’t ever be accused of not putting everything on the line for the Hammers cause.

Such commitment is coveted by football managers the world over, though David Moyes will be aware that the player will be 32 at the beginning of next season.

Not to mention that his current contract will finish at the end of the current campaign.

More Stories / Latest News 28-year-old hints at possible return to Newcastle in 2024 27-year-old says playing for Leeds United involves ‘extreme risk’ West Ham create new plan to stop player from leaving

There is the opportunity for the Hammers to extend Coufal’s deal by 12 months, however, rumours have been swirling as to what the club are actually going to do next regarding the Czech defender.

According to Claret and Hugh, it seems they’ve already made a definitive decision.

“He has a year left (this season) and we have a year’s option that we will take up in due course,” the outlet report a club source as saying.

That’s bound to delight both Moyes and the supporters as the club look to ensure stability over the coming years.

Whilst the squad will almost certainly evolve and some players will leave, Coufal can at least now be safe in the knowledge that he will get the contract that Claret and Hugh mention that he ‘is near certain to accept.’