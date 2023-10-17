£45m Englishman open to joining West Ham in 2024

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly open to the idea of leaving the club in the January transfer window amid links with West Ham United and other clubs.

The England international could be set to leave the Etihad Stadium in the pursuit of first-team football as his situation hasn’t improved in the opening months of the season.

According to Football Insider, West Ham are monitoring Phillips’ situation, and it seems he’d be prepared to consider the Hammers as a potential destination for January.

Having sold star player Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer, WHUFC could probably do well to strengthen in midfield this winter, with Phillips looking a decent option.

Even if things haven’t worked out for Phillips at City, he was a star player at Leeds and could revive his career at the London Stadium.