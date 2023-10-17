Lionel Messi is reportedly going to be crowned the winner of the prestigious Ballon d’Or prize again this year, winning it for the eighth time in his remarkable career.

The Argentine has probably been the favourite ever since guiding his country to glory at the World Cup in Qatar last year, but some fans and pundits will likely feel that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland had a strong case as well after his immense form delivered a treble for his club last season.

Still, according to Sport, the award is once again going to Messi, and it’s fair to say that winning the World Cup is always likely to count heavily for players.

We’ve seen that in the past when Luka Modric picked up the prize in 2018 after guiding Croatia to the final of the competition, while Fabio Cannavaro won it in 2006 after Italy won the World Cup that year.

Still, Messi’s club form hasn’t quite been at his very highest level for a while now, with the 36-year-old looking below par towards the end of his time at Paris Saint-Germain, while he’s now playing at a considerably less competitive level after moving to MLS side Inter Miami in the summer.