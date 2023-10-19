Fabrizio Romano has commented on the recent transfer rumours linking Manchester United defender Harry Maguire as a possible target for Italian giants AC Milan.

Maguire has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford in recent times, but it seems the links with Milan may be a bit premature, with Romano writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column that he’s not aware of anything concrete happening there at the moment, with the Rossoneri focusing on strengthening other positions, rather than defence.

One imagines the England international could be a decent option for Milan or other top clubs, but Romano expects that we’ll know more about his future a little closer to January, with no negotiations going on at the moment.

“We know Harry Maguire has been facing an uncertain future for some time, and West Ham was an option for him in the summer,” Romano said.

“AC Milan have now been linked with an interest, but I’m not aware of contacts between Milan and Maguire so far.

“Milan are working on different positions as a priority as of now, and nothing concrete is happening yet with Maguire and any other club, we’ll have to see closer to January.”

Man Utd fans will surely want Maguire’s future resolved as soon as possible, with the 30-year-old never really looking good enough for the Red Devils, despite initially seeming like such an exciting signing when he made that big-money move from Leicester City in 2019.