Video: Final nail in the coffin for Jadon Sancho at Man United

If there was any doubt that Jadon Sancho’s career at Manchester United was over, then Thursday afternoon surely provided irrefutable proof that the 23-year-old will be on his way out of Old Trafford as soon as the January transfer window opens.

That’s because Sancho wasn’t even included in the squad photo session according to the Manchester Evening News.

Even those players completely out of the picture at the Theatre of Dreams, such as Donny van de Beek, were part of the line-up.

Sancho was nowhere to be seen, as if to demonstrate further that he is persona non grata at the club.

Pictures from Man United via the @ManUnitedBall X account

