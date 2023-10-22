Former Premier League manager could be option for Manchester United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter could reportedly be an option for Manchester United if Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils could soon have Ratcliffe on board as he seeks to make a purchase of 25% of the club, and it may well be that he’ll seek to make major changes inside Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag hasn’t been particularly convincing as Man Utd manager so far, and the Sun report that Ratcliffe could look to Potter as a replacement for the Dutchman.

The report explains that key figures close to Ratcliffe also wanted Potter at Nice, but it remains to be seen if United will take that gamble.

Although Potter was hugely impressive at Brighton, he struggled badly at Chelsea and it is perhaps hard to see him landing himself another big six job any time soon.

If United were to get rid of Ten Hag, there could perhaps be more suitable options out there to give the club a proper upgrade.