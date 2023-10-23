Premier League manager set to become the first sacking of the season

The Premier League could reportedly be close to its first sacking of the season, with Andoni Iraola struggling at Bournemouth.

The Spanish tactician took charge of the Cherries during the summer, but things haven’t gone to plan for him as his team sit in 19th place in the table without a single win on the board so far this season.

Bournemouth only narrowly survived in the Premier League last season, and will have hoped to build on that with some improved displays this term.

Iraola looked like he could be the ideal man to take them forward, but it now seems his job is increasingly in danger, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Bournemouth may feel this season can still be salvaged if they make the right change soon enough, so it’s not looking good for Iraola right now.

The 41-year-old previously did impressive work at Rayo Vallecano, but the Premier League is a whole different ball game and it seems to be proving too much of a step up for him at this stage in his coaching career.