Video: Nick Pope produces Champions League heroics with sensational double save

Newcastle host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday night at St James Park and the Premier League side could be behind if it wasn’t for Nick Pope.

The German outfit have started the match the better of the two teams in what has been a back-and-forth game. The Bundesliga side are proving to be a much harder team to play against than PSG and Eddie Howe has Nick Pope to thank for not being behind.

The Englishman pulled off a sensational double save in the opening ten minutes and his heroics can be seen below.

WHAT A DOUBLE SAVE BY NICK POPE! ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/xgbaP01JUa — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2023

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports and beIN Sport