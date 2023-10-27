Former Premier League footballer and now pundit Owen Hargreaves believes West Ham United manager David Moyes should make a move to sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney in January.

The England striker is expected to leave the Bees during the next transfer window upon his return to the sport on January 16th.

The Brentford star is currently serving a ban from playing for eight months after admitting to 232 breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules

Moyes has been linked with a big-money move to sign the £50 million-rated Ivan Toney this winter, reports Football London, but the Hammers face competition from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Hargreaves has stated that West Ham should make a move for Toney to fill their goalscoring needs.

The pundit said: “Ivan Toney is the one who screams out. Benrahma can play off the left. Kudus can play off one of those wide areas. I think Moyes has got the players. Maybe get a Toney in, if you could. But I just think you have to get Kudus in the side, then allow Paqueta to play central. He is easily their best player.”