How much it would cost Man United to sack Erik Ten Hag amid mounting pressure

Sacking Erik Ten Hag would cost Manchester United more than £15 million.

That’s according to a recent report from The Mirror, who claims the Red Devils would need to cough up an eye-watering sum in compensation should they decide to part ways with the Dutchman manager ahead of time.

Despite winning the Carabao Cup in his first season in charge last campaign, Ten Hag now finds himself under pressure following what has been an abysmal start to the 2023-24 season.

Currently sitting eighth in the Premier League table with just 15 points after 10 games, United also face exit from the Champions League group stage after suffering two defeats from their first three games, as well as a tricky Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle United, look set for a long season, and one that is likely to yield little to no silverware.

And while the former Ajax boss is not in danger of losing his job right at this very moment, pressure is undoubtedly building, and that has been amplified by a brutal 3-0 derby defeat at home against Manchester City last weekend.

The Red Devils’ next five Premier League fixtures include ties against Fulham (4 Nov), Luton Town (11 Nov), Everton (26 Nov), Newcastle (2 Dec) and Chelsea (6 Dec). Failure to pick up at least nine points from a possible 15 could see the club’s owners forced to make a decision ahead of what would be a very important second half of the season.